Delhi Secretariat sealed amid security concerns

NEW DELHI: Soon after the BJP’s victory in the capital, the general administration department (GAD) of the Delhi government on Saturday issued an order, saying that no files, documents, or computers will be moved out of the Secretariat without its prior permission to ensure the safety of the records.

On the instruction of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the GAD issued the order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the council of ministers not to remove any records or files without the prior permission from the department. The order is also applicable to in-charges of both the offices.

The BJP is set to form the government after 27 years sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its footprint in the country. “To address security concerns and safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, computer hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned branch in-charges under the departments/offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches,” read the order signed by joint secretary (GAD) Pradeep Tayal.

“This order shall also be applicable to Secretariat offices and camp offices of Council of Ministers and in-charges of both the offices are also directed for compliance of this order. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority,” the order said.

A statement from the directorate of information and publicity said, “The Secretariat is functioning in a normal manner like before, and it is being ensured that no official papers, files, data, laptops and computers, among other such items, are removed by anyone from any of the offices in the complex.”

