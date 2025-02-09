Kejriwal loses AAP grip in 12 reserved seats too

NEW DELHI: Despite performing strongly in constituencies with a significant Muslim population, AAP was unable to retain its 100% foothold in the 12 reserved constituencies, unlike last year, when it won all 12 seats reserved for Dalits.

The 12 reserved seats are located in Sultan Pur Majra, Mangol Puri, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Madipur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Seemapuri, Gokalpur and Bawana. While the Kejriwal-led party has enjoyed significant Dalit support over the past decade, the BJP managed to creep in with a broader outreach this year. Going by the voting percentage this year, a notable shift has been witnessed in the voting behaviour of Dalits, technically impacting the future of AAP and BJP.

However, AAP clinched key Dalit majority constituencies such as Sultan Pur Majra, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Deoli, Gokalpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Kondli.

Meanwhile, the BJP won four seats: Bawana, Madipur, Trilokpuri and Mangolpuri.

The voting behaviour suggests discontent over issues such as the exploitation of Valmiki contractual labourers, delays in regularising sanitation workers, and the sluggish implementation of manual scavenging reforms.

A large share of Dalit votes once went to the party, but today, the community is less satisfied with Kejriwal, as their lives have seen little change.”

This year, the BJP worked on an elaborate outreach campaign through SC workers in the slums and unauthorised colonies.