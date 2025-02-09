Maliwal invokes Mahabharat to take a swipe at ‘AAP arrogance’

Her post carried a deeper connotation, alluding to her past allegations that she was assaulted by a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal inside the CM’s residence. Maliwal had accused the party leadership of turning a blind eye to the incident. Delhi Police also registered a case of molestation and attempted culpable homicide against Bibhav Kumar. The FIR was registered under various sections of of the IPC at Civil Lines police station.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her, kicked her in the chest, dragged her and made threats on May 13 when she visited Kejirwal’s residence, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Maliwal has announced that she will visit Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to seek blessings. Her visit mirrors a well-established tradition within AAP’s top leadership—most notably, Arvind Kejriwal—who have made similar temple visits ahead of key electoral events, including polling and result days.