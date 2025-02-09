Middle-class odyssey behind BJP’s thumping victory

NEW DELHI: In the intricate dance of Delhi’s political arena, the middle class has often been the silent yet decisive partner. Their shifting allegiances have not only influenced electoral outcomes but have also mirrored the evolving aspirations and concerns of this demographic.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections offer a compelling narrative of this transformation, highlighting how the middle class transitioned from embracing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015 to rallying behind the BJP in 2025, largely due to the latter’s strategic tax relief measures.

In 2015, AAP’s meteoric rise was fueled by a promise of transparency, accountability, and a break from the entrenched political establishment. The party’s anti-corruption stance resonated deeply with the middle class, who felt marginalized by traditional politics.

AAP’s focus on issues like free water, subsidized electricity, and improved public services directly appealed to the middle class’s desire for efficient governance and tangible benefits.

This approach led to a significant surge in voter turnout among the middle and upper-middle classes, who were previously disengaged from the electoral process. However, as AAP’s tenure progressed, the middle class began to reassess their support. Despite the party’s welfare initiatives and promises of free electricity, water, and bus rides, once served as a major vote-puller, the narrative began to shift.