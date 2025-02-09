Middle-class odyssey behind BJP’s thumping victory

NEW DELHI: In the intricate dance of Delhi’s political arena, the middle class has often been the silent yet decisive partner. Their shifting allegiances have not only influenced electoral outcomes but have also mirrored the evolving aspirations and concerns of this demographic.
The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections offer a compelling narrative of this transformation, highlighting how the middle class transitioned from embracing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015 to rallying behind the BJP in 2025, largely due to the latter’s strategic tax relief measures.
In 2015, AAP’s meteoric rise was fueled by a promise of transparency, accountability, and a break from the entrenched political establishment. The party’s anti-corruption stance resonated deeply with the middle class, who felt marginalized by traditional politics.
AAP’s focus on issues like free water, subsidized electricity, and improved public services directly appealed to the middle class’s desire for efficient governance and tangible benefits.
This approach led to a significant surge in voter turnout among the middle and upper-middle classes, who were previously disengaged from the electoral process. However, as AAP’s tenure progressed, the middle class began to reassess their support. Despite the party’s welfare initiatives and promises of free electricity, water, and bus rides, once served as a major vote-puller, the narrative began to shift.
The middle class, often characterized by a pragmatic outlook, began to question the sustainability of AAP’s promises and the party’s ability to address their economic concerns.
What once seemed like a gift now feels like a burden on the economy, leaving voters to wonder—are these benefits truly sustainable, or just bait for votes? Residents expressed concerns over undelivered promises and perceived inefficiencies, leading them to reconsider their support. For instance, a resident from Kasturba Nagar, who had previously backed AAP in 2020, voiced dissatisfaction over unfulfilled commitments, indicating a potential shift in voter sentiment.
Enter the BJP. In the lead-up to the 2025 Assembly elections, the saffron party introduced significant tax relief measures aimed at bolstering the disposable income of the middle class.
The finance minister’s budget announcement, which included increased tax rebates and reduced tax rates for the middle class, was a strategic move to address the economic challenges faced by this demographic.
This fiscal strategy resonated with the middle class, who were grappling with economic uncertainties and inflation. Moreover, the BJP’s emphasis on governance stability—double engine sarkar—and growth promise, coupled with its national governance experience, offered a sense of security and continuity that appealed to the middle class’s aspirations.
STRATEGIC OUTREACH TO COMMUNITIES
BJP’s campaign effectively capitalised on the middle class’s growing concerns over governance paralysis under AAP’s tenure. Additionally, the BJP’s strategic outreach to communities such as Uttarakhandis, Poorvanchalis, and urban villagers further solidified its position among the middle class. The outcome is the return of BJP to the Delhi secretariat after 27 years securing 48 out of 70 seats. The journey of middle class from AAP’s embrace to BJP’s fold underscores the importance of addressing the electorate’s evolving concerns.