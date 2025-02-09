Modi promises to clean up Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people of Delhi have rejected the politics of appeasement and put their faith in Modi ka guarantee.

Addressing party workers after the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Modi stated that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘politics of shortcuts’ had been short-circuited.

“This is a historic win, not a usual victory, as the people of Delhi have shown the door to ‘AAP-da’. Delhi has become Aapda-mukt,” he said, adding the BJP’s double-engine government would now ensure Delhi’s development at double speed.

During his address, Modi promised to clean up the Yamuna and accused the AAP government of neglecting the river. “I had pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamunaji the identity of Delhi. No matter how much time is spent or how much energy is used, we will make every effort to serve the Yamuna,” Modi said.

He also promised that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which revealed a revenue loss of `2,026 crore due to the Delhi government’s excise policy, would be tabled in the first sitting of the Delhi Assembly after the BJP forms the government.

“The AAP left no stone unturned to create various conspiracies every day to win the Assembly elections, but I guarantee that the CAG report will be presented in the first Assembly session, and whoever has looted Delhi will have to answer,” he said.

Turning his attention to the Congress, Modi remarked that the fact that the party had not won a single seat in Delhi in the last three elections indicated that the people had little trust in its leadership. He accused Congress leaders of speaking the language of urban Naxals. “When Congress leaders say they are fighting India, fighting the Indian state, it sounds like the language of Naxalites. This is the language of bringing anarchy into society,” Modi said.

Modi assured that the party will fulfil every promise made to the voters.