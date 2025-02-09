Purvanchalis rally behind BJP as party wins 10 of 14 Hindi belt seats

NEW DELHI: Purvanchali voters, who influence results in over a dozen assembly constituencies in Delhi, have largely backed candidates from their community in the assembly elections, with a significant shift towards the BJP. The saffron party secured key victories, defeating AAP candidates in multiple constituencies. BJP’s Abhay Verma retained the Laxmi Nagar seat, defeating AAP’s BB Tyagi by 11,542 votes, a contest that mirrored their 2020 face-off.

In Karawal Nagar, BJP’s Kapil Mishra defeated AAP’s Manoj Tyagi by a margin of 23,355 votes. Another crucial victory for the BJP came from Sangam Vihar, where Chandan Kumar Choudhary edged out AAP’s heavyweight Dinesh Mohania by a narrow margin of 344 votes, ending Mohania’s decade-long hold on the seat.

Rohtash Nagar also witnessed a BJP win, with Jitender Mahajan defeating AAP’s Sarita Singh by a massive 27,902 votes. The BJP also secured Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri, where Rekha Gupta and Pankaj Kumar Singh emerged victorious. Despite the BJP’s gains, AAP managed to hold onto key Purvanchali-dominated seats. Senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai retained Babarpur, defeating his BJP rival by 18,994 votes. Sanjeev Jha secured his fourth consecutive term from Burari, reaffirming his stronghold.

Anil Jha, who recently switched from the BJP to AAP, clinched victory in Kirari, defeating Bajrang Shukla by 21,871 votes.

Purvanchali voters, who had supported AAP in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 elections, showed a clear shift towards the BJP this time.

The saffron party’s success in multiple Purvanchali-majority constituencies, including Pradyumn Singh Rajput’s win in Dwarka, Satish Upadhyay’s victory in Malviya Nagar, and Umang Bajaj’s triumph in Rajinder Nagar, further cemented its growing appeal among this influential voter base.

Prominent winning Purvanchali candidates

1. Abhay Verma - BJP, Laxmi Nagar

2. Kapil Mishra - BJP, Karawal Nagar

3. Chandan Chaudhary- BJP, Sangam Vihar

4. Gopal Rai- AAP, Babarpur

5. Sanjeev Jha- AAP, Burari

6. Anil Jha- AAP, Kirari