Under PM, BJP determined to fulfil all promises: Shah

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s return to power after 27 long years sparked widespread celebrations, with political reactions pouring in from across the country.

Everyone reacted to the paradigm shift, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi and assured them that the BJP would leave no stone unturned in the city’s development, to the outgoing Chief Minister Atishi and from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Social Activist Anna Hazare.

The outgoing chief minister and AAP leader, Atishi, said, “I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team, which worked against ‘baahubal’. We accept the people’s mandate. I have won, but it’s not a time to celebrate. Instead, I will continue the ‘war’ against the BJP.”

One of the top leaders of the AAP, Saurabh Bhardwaj, after losing his seat, also thanked the party’s volunteers and donors. He said, “We win big battles by losing these small battles, so there is nothing to be afraid of. We will bounce back. I think we did whatever we could for our people, and we will analyse the result.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the BJP’s victory, stating, “This is a victory of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji’s vision of development. Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world.”

RS MP Swati Maliwal said, “History has it that if a woman is wronged, God has punished those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP will free Delhi of pollution making it the world’s most beautiful city. Social activist Anna Hazare, who has long criticised Kejriwal’s leadership, emphasized that in politics, if allegations are made and one has to come clean, the truth will remain valid.

AICC Chairman Pawan Khera said, “Delhi election result is a rejection of the Trojan horse that attempted to damage the liberal cause across the country. Majority of liberals are rightly cheering the fall of the facade so that the real champion of liberal values - the Indian National Congress - can emerge stronger to take the BJP on and defeat it.”

Union Home Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicted the BJP’s victory in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as well.