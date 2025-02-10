14 CAG reports to reveal AAP government’s corruption

NEW DELHI: Newly elected BJP MLA from Rohini and former Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Sunday asserted that the AAP government’s corruption will soon be exposed.

He said that the new BJP government will present 14 long-pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta told the media that these reports would reveal the AAP’s massive corruption and how Arvind Kejriwal and his party are involved in corruption worth crores.

The BJP leader said that the opposition MLAs struggled to get these reports tabled in the assembly but failed. They even sought the intervention of the President, L-G, and Chief Secretary.

Gupta said he and six other BJP MLAs then filed a petition in the Delhi HC seeking a direction to the government to present the reports. He added that despite mounting pressure, the AAP “stubbornly” refused.

Reacting to it, the AAP leaders said, “We hope that the BJP abandons its negative politics and focuses on the real issues of the people. It has promised to provide Rs 2,500 monthly to all women in Delhi by March 8, and 300 units of free electricity. Now, it must uphold its promises with honesty and fulfill its commitments to the people.”