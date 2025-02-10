Jubilations continue in saffron camp as candidates hold victory rallies

NEW DELHI: Following its triumphant return to power in the national capital after 26 long years, winning candidates of the BJP on Sunday held victory marches in respective constituencies. They celebrated their poll success by distributing sweets, cutting cakes and thanking voters for supporting them.

Parvesh Verma, who emerged as the BJP’s ‘giant slayer’ by defeating AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, distributed sweets and was seen feeding them to many passersby including children.

MLA-elect from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed the BJP’s victory to people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “For 12 years, people were deceived by false promises. Now, they have chosen development and change under Modi’s leadership. This victory belongs to Delhi, the people and our prime minister,” Sirsa said.

BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who won from Jangpura, claimed that during the election campaign, leaders of rival parties tried to sway voters by offering them money but people chose Modi’s guarantee.

“The AAP leader (Sisodia) called me a goon, distributed money and deployed 300 to 400 workers in Jangpura.Yet people trusted me and PM Modi’s guarantee. Now, it is our responsibility to fulfil our promises and work for the welfare of Delhi,” he said.

Satish Upadhyay, who won from Malviya Nagar, led a victory procession that saw his supporters dancing to drum beats. He also visited a temple and cut a cake.