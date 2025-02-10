Man dies after brutal thrashing on bus over spilled curry in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Infuriated over some spilled curry on a bus seat and floor, three men, including the RTV bus driver, brutally assaulted a man and shoved a rod into his private parts, and later dumped the dead body on the city outskirts, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Manoj aka Babu, was a resident of Narela and worked as a cook at wedding functions. His body was discovered on February 2 after a PCR call alerted Bawana police station about an unidentified body by the roadside.

Initially, no external injuries were visible, and the body was kept at BSA Hospital’s mortuary.

“Manoj was identified through his brother Jitendra, who had reported him missing. At first, there were no allegations of foul play,” said DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

However, a post-mortem conducted on February 5 revealed gruesome internal injuries, including severe trauma to his private parts, indicating extreme violence.

Investigations revealed that on February 1, Manoj and his friend Dinesh had attended a wedding in Sultanpur Dabas, where they worked as cooks.

“After wrapping up, they packed leftover food and boarded an RTV bus to return home. Inside the bus were the driver, Ashish aka Ashu, and two of his associates,” the DCP said.

While nearing Bawana Chowk, Manoj accidentally spilled curry on the bus seat and floor. The driver and his accomplices erupted in rage. They allowed Dinesh to get off but restrained Manoj, forcing him to stay inside.

“They ordered him to wipe the curry using his shirt, then began verbally abusing and thrashing him. Amid the assault, driver Ashish pulled out a rod and shoved it into Manoj’s private parts. He soon fell unconscious. The assailants then dumped his body near Bawana flyover before fleeing,” the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered. Using CCTV footage, cops have identified and seized the RTV bus and arrested one of the accused, Sushant Sharma. The driver and another accomplice remain at large.