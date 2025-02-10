Twenty years of Kylin

When Kylin Experience first opened its doors in 2005, the concept of authentic Asian cuisine was a novelty for many in India. At the time, diners primarily associated Chinese food with Manchurian and Chilli Chicken, while sushi, teppanyaki, and ramen were largely unexplored.

Founder Saurabh Khanijo started this venture with the aim of introducing an authentic Asian palate and experiential dining to Delhi, inspired by his travels to countries like China, Japan, and Singapore.

Over the years, Kylin has helped shape a more refined and diverse understanding of Asian food. They offer an authentic Asian-inspired ambience with vibrant red interiors, symbolising luck in many Asian cultures. Guests can enjoy an outdoor view and a fully stocked drinks bar while experiencing live kitchen and grill services, enhancing the dining experience.

Menu evolution

In its early years, Kylin introduced customers to flavours beyond Indo-Chinese cuisine.

“When we started, people were unfamiliar with many authentic Asian dishes, but over time, they developed a taste for them,” says executive chef Lenam Lepcha.

The restaurant expanded its menu to include Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese dishes alongside classic Chinese and Japanese options. A key moment in its evolution was the introduction of teppanyaki-style dining, a method where chefs cook on an open grill, which emphasised grilling with minimal oil.

“This addition of a live Teppanyaki has made dining at Kylin interactive and engaging,” says Khanijo.

The menu has undergone countless refinements based on guest feedback, balancing innovation with authenticity, introducing bold flavours, seasonal ingredients, and modern techniques.

“Delhi diners enjoy a balance of authenticity and approachability. So our ramens and sushi are crafted with traditional Japanese methods, while elements like spiced soy glazes, local chili infusions and in-house sauces ensure that our flavours resonate with Indian palates,” says Khanijo going on to explain that “some classics - Kylin Sushi Platters, Teppanyaki Grills, and Signature Dimsums - have remained untouched and been favourites since day one”.