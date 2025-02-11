24-year-old Uttarakhand man found dead in park pond; two juveniles in police net

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was found dead in a pond at Smritivan Park on Monday morning, with police later arresting two juveniles in connection with the murder as they attempted to flee the city.

The deceased, Rahul Singh Bisht, was a resident of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

According to police, the accused, enraged over his mother’s alleged relationship, killed her lover by hitting him with a brick. He planned and committed the murder with a friend.

They said, a police control room (PCR) call was received around 7:38 am by a person, who discovered the victim’s partially submerged body. His identification was confirmed through multiple ID cards found in his wallet, including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID. A mobile phone was also recovered.

A senior police officer said that a case under section 103 (1) of the BNS was registered at Ghazipur police station and investigation was taken up.

Initial investigations revealed blunt force injuries on the back of his head, suggesting foul play. A crime team inspected the area, and police launched an intensive probe, analysing CCTV footage, ANPR camera records and call detail records (CDRs) to track potential suspects.

“Through relentless efforts and meticulous analysis, our teams apprehended two juveniles involved in the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhaniya. Further probe uncovered a link between the deceased and a woman he had been in a relationship with for two years.

Both accused confessed to crime, says DCP

“Both juveniles have confessed to their crime. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said. According to police, the accused, enraged over his mother’s alleged relationship, killed her lover.