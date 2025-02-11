AAP MLA Amanatullah booked for obstructing police action

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, for allegedly obstructing a Crime Branch operation in Jamia Nagar area, which resulted in the escape of a wanted criminal, police sources said.

“An FIR has been registered under relevant BNS sections including 221, 132, and 121(1),” said the police sources.

According to sources, the Crime Branch had launched a raid to apprehend an individual named Shahbaz Khan, a declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’, who is facing an attempt-to-murder charge.

Officers had successfully detained the accused when Amanatullah Khan intervened, questioning the police action and asserting that the suspect was innocent.

The situation quickly escalated into a heated altercation between the AAP leader and the police team. Amid the commotion, Shahbaz Khan managed to flee the scene, derailing the police operation.

“Two crime branch officers were taken for medical examination following the altercation. However, there are no injuries. A medico-legal case was being done as per standard procedure before filing a criminal case,” said a Crime Branch police official privy to the probe.

Officials claimed that Khan and his supporters deliberately obstructed the law enforcement efforts, leading to the suspect’s escape. Following the incident, the Crime Branch filed a complaint against the three-time AAP legislator, and legal proceedings are now underway.

Amanatullah Khan secured victory over BJP’s Manish Chaudhary in the Okhla constituency by a margin of 23,639 votes in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. Khan received 88,392 votes, while Chaudhary garnered 65,304. This marks Khan’s third consecutive win from the Okhla assembly constituency.

‘Hindering public servant from discharging duty’

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 221, 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 121(1) (causing hurt) of the BNS for obstructing Crime Branch officials from discharging their duties. Khan and his aides reportedly confronted the team causing a suspect to flee.