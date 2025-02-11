Kejriwal meets with Punjab CM Mann, MLAs in Delhi amid rumours of dissent

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers and MLAs at the Kapurthala House in Delhi amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

According to party leaders, the discussions are focused on reviewing AAP's performance in the recent Delhi elections and planning for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Senior leaders, including Punjab MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, are also attending the meeting.

Punjab's Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur dismissed reports of internal dissent, calling it a routine meeting. "We accept the people's mandate in Delhi and will play the role of a strong opposition. Such meetings have happened before, both in Punjab and Delhi," she said.

Kaur also criticised the Congress for alleging dissent in AAP. "The Congress should reflect on why their party, which ruled for so many years, got zero seats in Delhi. We can manage our party on our own," she added.

AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 seats out of 70 in the Assembly elections. The BJP's victory ended AAP's rule in the capital, raising concerns over the party's future.

There are also speculations that Kejriwal may play a bigger role in Punjab politics, with discussions about him contesting from the vacant Ludhiana Assembly seat. However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang downplayed such reports, calling the meeting a "routine strategy session."

With Punjab being the only state governed by AAP, the outcome of this meeting could be important for the party's future.

Political observers believe that the AAP will have to work out a "Punjab- specific model of development" to improve its performance in the only state where it is now in power following the rejection of the "Delhi model" in the assembly polls in the national capital.

The AAP stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 of total 117 assembly seats. The party had come to power while showcasing the "Delhi model of development."

And before the Delhi assembly polls, the entire Punjab unit of AAP, including CM Mann, cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs aggressively took part in poll campaigns in favour of the party candidates in Delhi. They bragged about works done in Punjab, while Mann took out roadshows in Delhi and showcased his government's works to seek votes.

Following the defeat of the AAP in Delhi, opposition parties in Punjab slammed the ruling party and said the people of Delhi "exposed the lies and deceit" of the Arvind-Kejriwal-led outfit in the Delhi assembly polls.

They lashed out at the Mann government, alleging "misgovernance" and "deceiving voters with false promises."

The opposition parties have been targeting the AAP government in Punjab over a host of issues, including alleged "deteriorating" law and order, rising debt and the drug menace.

Political observers said after the AAP's debacle in Delhi, it now faces a challenge in keeping the party consolidated in Punjab and improve its performance in the state.