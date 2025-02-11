New CM may give ‘sheesh mahal’, where Kejriwal once lived, a miss

NEW DELHI: Days after securing a victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to annul the merger of four properties with the “Sheesh Mahal” (6, Flagstaff Road), a controversial issue that was leveraged by the BJP to target Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaign.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the new Chief Minister will not reside at the ‘sheesh mahal’. “The new CM will not occupy the Sheesh Mahal, where AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal once lived as Chief Minister,” they said.

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini and former Leader of Opposition, wrote to L-G VK Saxena on Monday, demanding immediate action against alleged illegal construction and violations of regulations at Kejriwal’s former official residence. Gupta called for the restoration of the property to its original condition and the removal of encroachments on adjacent government properties.

In his letter, Gupta accused Kejriwal of transforming his official residence into a “sheesh mahal” using public funds, calling it both illegal and unethical. He claimed the modifications were carried out without official approval, with the residence expanding from 10,000 square metres to 50,000 square metres, encroaching on nearby government properties.