The 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival set to begin in Delhi next week
The Ishara Puppet Theatre is a fixture in Delhi’s entertainment calendar. The 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is set to dazzle audiences from February 21st to March 2nd, 2025, at The India Habitat Centre. The festival this time celebrates the smaller creative companies’ solos. “It’s two to three-person group at the most,” says Dadi D. Pudumjee, festival Director and founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.
The festival focus, this time, is on Italy which like India, has a major tradition of puppetry. “We are showcasing the traditional Neapolitan glove puppetry plus string puppets and a great fun, musical humanist performance as well. Also for the first time there is a company from Poland, a soloist from Spain with a show Vida/Life where he uses his hands and objects in the most exceptional magical way to create growing up to adulthood and all emanating from a swing basket,” says Pudumjee.
Why do human beings like puppetry? Pudumjee traces the impulse to such shows somehow pulling the cords of an innocent childhood and experiences. “Our puppets are not afraid to portray the truth without hurting anyone, of-course it is important for every child not to just experience puppetry buy any form of art, music, dance to look at the other to see how others imagine and think their world, and to realise that at the core all human beings have the same stories,” he says, urging parents to introduce art to young people to make them better human beings.
Must-watch performances:
Pay Attention to Those Two (Italy, Feb 21) – A hilarious musical show featuring the mischievous duo, Giulio and Fabiola, who embark on a riotous adventure filled with gags and laughter. Performed by: Compagnia La Fabiola, Directed by: Nives Valsecchi & Giancarlo Casati.
Volar Volar (To Fly) (Mexico, Feb 22) – Follow the puppet Greta on a thought-provoking journey that highlights the power of observation and perseverance. Performed by: Lormiga Títeres, Directed by: Ailin Ruiz & Sarina Pedroza.
Theatre in the Pocket (Russia, Feb 23) – An interactive street theatre experience, featuring vibrant puppets, lively music, and unforgettable vignettes. Performed by: Magic Hat, Directed by: Maria Orlova.
The Rock (Turkey, Feb 25) – A modern twist on an inspirational tale, showcasing how a simple solution can overcome a seemingly insurmountable problem. Performed by: Uçaneller Kuklaevi (Flying Hands Puppet Theatre), Directed by: Theodora Popova Lazorova.
Io, Pulcinella (Italy, Feb 26) – A celebration of four centuries of Neapolitan culture featuring Italy’s beloved puppet, Pulcinella, in a lively musical performance. Performed by: Pantaleo Annese, Directed by: Pantaleo Annese.
Sea of Possibilities (Poland, Feb 27) – A mesmerizing non-verbal musical performance inspired by Kobi Yamada’s picture book ‘Maybe.’ Performed by: Fundacja Gra/nice, Directed by: Aga Blaszczak.
Monkey & The Crocodile (India, Feb 28) – A delightful adaptation of a timeless Indian folktale, brought to life with vibrant puppetry and music. Performed by: Puppet Studio India, Directed by: Manish Ram Sachdeva.
Jukebox (Italy, March 1) – A high-energy musical -style show, featuring surreal characters, puppetry, and audience interaction. Performed by: Trukitrek Theatre, Directed by: Lu Pulici.
Life (Vida) (Spain, March 2) - The intimate performance imparts a metaphor of humanity, conveying to us that one should always move forward in life, as there is no chance to return to the past. Performed by: Compañía Javier Aranda Teatro Y Títeres, Directed by: Javier Aranda
“Since its inception in 2001, the festival has been a beacon for puppetry arts, bringing global puppeteers together to share their narratives, traditions, and craft. The event not only celebrates this ancient art form, but also fosters cross-cultural understanding, and artistic appreciation. Each year the Ishara International festival brings together a wide range of productions from across the world. These shows are reflective of traditional and contemporary themes and are aimed at enthusing young children to engage with the arts and the magic of storytelling,” says Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, and producer of the Festival.