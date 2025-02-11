The 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival set to begin in Delhi next week

Must-watch performances:

Pay Attention to Those Two (Italy, Feb 21) – A hilarious musical show featuring the mischievous duo, Giulio and Fabiola, who embark on a riotous adventure filled with gags and laughter. Performed by: Compagnia La Fabiola, Directed by: Nives Valsecchi & Giancarlo Casati.

Volar Volar (To Fly) (Mexico, Feb 22) – Follow the puppet Greta on a thought-provoking journey that highlights the power of observation and perseverance. Performed by: Lormiga Títeres, Directed by: Ailin Ruiz & Sarina Pedroza.

Theatre in the Pocket (Russia, Feb 23) – An interactive street theatre experience, featuring vibrant puppets, lively music, and unforgettable vignettes. Performed by: Magic Hat, Directed by: Maria Orlova.

The Rock (Turkey, Feb 25) – A modern twist on an inspirational tale, showcasing how a simple solution can overcome a seemingly insurmountable problem. Performed by: Uçaneller Kuklaevi (Flying Hands Puppet Theatre), Directed by: Theodora Popova Lazorova.

Io, Pulcinella (Italy, Feb 26) – A celebration of four centuries of Neapolitan culture featuring Italy’s beloved puppet, Pulcinella, in a lively musical performance. Performed by: Pantaleo Annese, Directed by: Pantaleo Annese.

Sea of Possibilities (Poland, Feb 27) – A mesmerizing non-verbal musical performance inspired by Kobi Yamada’s picture book ‘Maybe.’ Performed by: Fundacja Gra/nice, Directed by: Aga Blaszczak.

Monkey & The Crocodile (India, Feb 28) – A delightful adaptation of a timeless Indian folktale, brought to life with vibrant puppetry and music. Performed by: Puppet Studio India, Directed by: Manish Ram Sachdeva.

Jukebox (Italy, March 1) – A high-energy musical -style show, featuring surreal characters, puppetry, and audience interaction. Performed by: Trukitrek Theatre, Directed by: Lu Pulici.

Life (Vida) (Spain, March 2) - The intimate performance imparts a metaphor of humanity, conveying to us that one should always move forward in life, as there is no chance to return to the past. Performed by: Compañía Javier Aranda Teatro Y Títeres, Directed by: Javier Aranda

“Since its inception in 2001, the festival has been a beacon for puppetry arts, bringing global puppeteers together to share their narratives, traditions, and craft. The event not only celebrates this ancient art form, but also fosters cross-cultural understanding, and artistic appreciation. Each year the Ishara International festival brings together a wide range of productions from across the world. These shows are reflective of traditional and contemporary themes and are aimed at enthusing young children to engage with the arts and the magic of storytelling,” says Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, and producer of the Festival.