The Book of Wags: Rohit Chawla’s book on the beach dogs of Goa, is shot through with monsoon colours during the pandemic

In between the wet rocks and a grey sky, there is a bird flying. In between the bird and a boat coming into view, there is a man. And next to the man looking out into the horizon, is a dog with his head turned in his direction. The third pair of eyes looking at the scene is that of photographer Rohit Chawla’s and as he came upon it, he took his shot. This is the cover photo of his new book Raindogs (HarperCollins) set in Goa, just out in the bookstores. A select series of Chawla’s images are interspersed with notes from well-known contemporary writers and poets, including Vikram Seth, Tishani Doshi, William Dalrymple, Shashi Tharoor and Girish Shahane.

Of Chawla’s photographs, many of which seem shot through with Edward Hopperian moodiness—warm colours of blue and green used muted— and the stillness of isolation, this photo of a man and a dog, not together but not disconnected either, captures the life of the Goan beach dog—mostly part-time companions till the holiday lasts. With the onset of the monsoons, they are back to being nobody’s dog.

“To stray, literally means to move away from a predetermined course of sorts, to find that appendaged to our own native Indies is a travesty of sorts,” says Chawla, who has three of his own. “Dogs have been the centre of our life in Goa. During the pandemic, my decision to live on the beach gave me the unique opportunity to see and observe their inner life bereft of human contact and other worldly distractions. And the monsoon in Goa, a beast of its own, gave me the time to create some quiet poetic imagery of those bleak times, to keep a record of sorts….”

Chawla at the time was also dealing with his private demons. In 2020, when the pandemic struck, he had lost his sister to it. The project thus “became a necessity and a necessary therapy for me…,” he says.