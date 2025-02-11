Two arrested for stealing Rs 29 lakh in ATM robbery

NEW DELHI: An engineer and a B.Sc. graduate have been arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM and looting Rs 29 lakh in cash from the Wazirabad area, police said on Monday. According to the police, both accused, Nadeem (28) and Sameer (27), along with their four other associates stole the ATM on February 6.

“Both are key members of the Imran gang, involved in the recent ATM break-in and loot in Wazirabad, Delhi. Both were apprehended Nuh in Haryana,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Singh said while addressing a press conference at police headquarters. According to the officer, the gang had stolen an ATM containing Rs 29.12 lakh.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused and their location was traced in the Nalhar village in Mewat. With their arrest, the team recovered a car used in the crime, a portion of the stolen cash and the stolen ATM machine found dumped inside of an old well which was covered with tree branches.

The robbery took place in the early hours of February 6, when a private bank control room received an alert.