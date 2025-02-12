AAP's flagship Mohalla clinics all set for facelift under BJP’s regime

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s flagship scheme, mohalla clinics, is poised for structural and operational reforms under the newly elected BJP administration, officials said.

Officials indicate plans to expand its scope, introduce emergency care services, and address existing gaps in medical service care delivery.

Since its launch in 2015, the AAP government had set a target of establishing 1,000 mohalla clinics across the city.

However, only 518 have been built so far, operating from 8 am to 2 pm and offering over 200 diagnostic tests and more than 100 free medicines.

While the initiative has been praised for improving primary healthcare accessibility, concerns have been raised regarding the quality of medicines, limited availability of tests, and lack of emergency treatment.

The new administration is likely to evaluate ways to address these gaps and strengthen the existing network of dispensaries to provide better healthcare services, officials added.

Meanwhile, a bureaucratic restructuring is also anticipated. According to officials, several key administrative appointments, including those in the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), have been pending due to the absence of meetings for a prolonged period.

With the BJP now in power at both the state and central levels, officials expect smoother coordination between the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), and the central administration.

Officials hope the expedition of pending decisions on officer appointments, transfers, and disciplinary actions, alongside smoother inter-state coordination on several key issues.

“One of the key challenges in the previous administration was the persistent conflict between ministers and bureaucrats, often resulting in policy delays and inefficiencies,” a senior official said.

“The new government should aim to streamline administrative processes and ensure that officials actively engage with the public to address concerns,” he added.

He further said, “The BJP-led dispensation in neighboring states is also expected to facilitate better cooperation on pressing issues such as pollution control and water management, which require interstate coordination.”

Bureaucratic reshuffle

A bureaucratic restructuring is also anticipated. According to officials, several key administrative appointments, including those in the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), have been pending due to the absence of meetings for a prolonged period. With the BJP now in power at both the state and central levels, officials expect smoother coordination between the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), and the central administration.