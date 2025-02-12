Delhi: Traffic advisory ahead of Dharam Sabha

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of Dharam Sabha at Red Fort ground and the shobha yatra/procession cautioning commuters about traffic restrictions and diversions. According to the advisory, in view of the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, a Dharam Sabha will be organised at Red Fort ground (15 August Park) on Wednesday from 12 pm onwards followed by a shobha yatra/procession.

A large gathering of devotees is expected which may impact traffic in the surrounding areas, it said. Traffic restrictions, regulations and diversions may be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, SPM Marg, DGB Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Rani Jhansi Road etc. from 11 am onwards, the advisory stated.

The traffic will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point, Shanti Van Chowk, Fatehpuri T-Point, Rohtak T-Point, round about Jhandewalan etc. Avoid the above-mentioned roads and stretches to prevent inconvenience, the advisory said.

The commuters heading to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Tis Hazari Court are advised to plan their journey in advance to avoid delays, it stated.