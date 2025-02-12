Delhi traffic cops collected Rs 46 crore from 74 lakh violations in 2024, House told

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police issued over 74 lakh challans and notices in 2024, collecting Rs 46.29 crore in fines, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In response to a written query on traffic violations across different categories, Rai stated that the city police issued 23.09 lakh challans and 51.41 lakh notices for various traffic offences during the year.

While challans are issued on-site by traffic personnel, notices are generated online through automated traffic violation detection cameras, he added.

Over the past five years, the highest revenue from traffic violations was recorded in 2020, when Rs 213 crore was collected.

That year, the police issued 10.99 lakh challans and 85.94 lakh notices. The second-highest collection was in 2021, amounting to Rs 98.45 crore, with 13.23 lakh challans and 66.03 lakh notices. In 2022, the revenue stood at Rs 74.46 crore with 14.69 lakh challans and 59.87 lakh notices. The collections declined to Rs 40.31 crore in 2023, despite issuing 17.26 lakh challans.

Key reasons behind violations

“The Delhi Police has informed that the main reasons behind the reported increase in traffic violations are an a rise in vehicular traffic, lack of awareness among commuters and stricter enforcement of rules,” Rai said.