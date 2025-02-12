Healing in dystopia

Age of dystopia

Unlike many of his past collections like ‘Aura’, ‘Cosmos’, and ‘Tree Of Life’ showcased in Paris, this time Mishra did not look for any fantasy-like surrealist inspirations. He was moved by a personal tragedy that acted as a “catalyst” to unveil the darker truths of life through this collection.

“This year has been extremely challenging for me as I lost my father two months back. He was struggling with severe lung issues due to the toxic air in Delhi — a city where we see no sunlight for 10 straight days due to pollution. I was also worried about my nine-year-old daughter who needs to be rushed to our mountain home for clean air as air quality

worsens in Delhi every year. It leaves me wondering what kind of planet we will leave behind for our future generations as our way of life becomes increasingly unsustainable,” he says, adding that in ‘Pale Blue Dot’ he visualised a planet, which may become “inhabitable by humans” if our actions go unchecked.

Mishra expressed personal grief by using the crow as a symbol of dystopia yet hope. Speaking about their dual role, he said: “Crows are often disliked as birds as they feed on the dead, sitting on piles of waste. But, they also clean up the waste mounted by humans.

After I lost my father, we had to do certain rituals where we had to feed the crows as they are seen as a connection between the human and the spiritual world. In the collection’s pieces, I have reflected what I was going through within.”

Further, the usage of dominant shades of metallic grey, and black colours portrayed the ultimate truth of life — death. “The collection stems from a place of fear yet hope, loss yet slow healing and how all of this happens to me as a constant force,” he says.