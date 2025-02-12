Multiple raids carried out to nab AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is searching for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after booking him for allegedly threatening and assaulting Crime Branch officers during a raid in Jamia Nagar, sources said Tuesday.

Multiple raids were conducted, but Khan was not found, and his phone remained switched off, sources added. The FIR, registered at Jamia Nagar police station, names Khan and his associates—Laddan, Muneer, and Farman—for obstructing a police operation and helping a wanted criminal escape.

According to the FIR, on February 10, a Crime Branch team tracking proclaimed offender Shavej reached Jogabai Extension near Al Taqua Mosque around 3 p.m. As officers moved in, Khan allegedly arrived with 20-25 men, questioned their presence, snatched an officer’s ID, and assaulted the team.

“This area belongs to us. If you don’t leave immediately, you won’t make it out alive,” Khan and his supporters allegedly told the officers. They then freed Shavej and prevented the team from calling for backup. By the time reinforcements arrived, the accused had fled, leaving behind the snatched ID card.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including obstruction of public servants, rioting, unlawful assembly, and criminal intimidation.