AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan denies evading arrest; claims police framing him

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday denied evading arrest and alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case. In a letter sent via email to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run.

The police registered an FIR against Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. The latter, however, claimed that the charges are baseless and politically motivated.

Khan said he was informed on Monday about some non-functioning temporary pumps installed in the area and had reached the spot. He then received information that some people in plainclothes, who claimed that they were from the police, were harassing a person.

“I was asked to save that person who, I was told, was a resident of the area,” he said in the letter. DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh, however, denied that the police received any letter from the AAP MLA.