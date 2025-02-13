Bengal’s bustling bazaars

February brings an impressive line-up of pop-ups in Delhi-NCR ranging from Pili Taxi’s sustainable lifestyle offerings to Boho Bazaar’s flea market. Curator Srila Chatterjee’s Baro Market Bengal Bazaar pop has had five editions in Mumbai and is coming to Delhi for the second time.

Chatterjee , the co-founder and curator of Mumbai’s famous Baro Market, says this one is close to her heart as it brings offerings from her home state of Bengal, along with some products from Assam.

The display will have the best of Bengal’s craft and artistry presented through clothing, food, jewellery, accessories and home products. “Our bazaar is tailored for people interested in unique expressions that are typical of Bengal. What we will present is not easily available anywhere else,” she says.

The curator is bringing hand-spun and hand-woven cotton pieces from Santiniketan-based label Mahua. The ensembles are crafted from cotton grown by the brand and dyed in-house with foraged natural ingredients. Further, Kolkata-based textile label Aasmani by Arundhati which deals in kantha work, baluchari silk, hand-block prints and jamdanis saris will bring handcrafted pieces.

Label Bhomra will bring its modern take on traditional weaves of Bengal such as taant, dhakai and tangail. For those who admire quirky jewellery, new-age labels like Goddess of Glocal will offer cutting-edge designs inspired by the cosmos, flora, celestial bodies and Indian artefacts.