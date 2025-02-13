Days after BJP came to power, Delhi witnessing prolonged power cuts: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi election results, caretaker CM Atishi on Thursday hit out at the BJP, saying the city has been facing prolonged power cuts.

Speaking to media persons, the caretaker CM said, "As soon as the BJP government came to power, long power cuts started happening in Delhi. The BJP workers also made several complaints about power cuts on social media."

Atishi further alleged that as soon as the BJP government came to power in Delhi, the power system has been ruined. People troubled by power cuts have started buying inverters. Now they are admitting that they made a mistake this time in the elections and brought the BJP government to power.