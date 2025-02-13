Days after BJP came to power, Delhi witnessing prolonged power cuts: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi election results, caretaker CM Atishi on Thursday hit out at the BJP, saying the city has been facing prolonged power cuts.
Speaking to media persons, the caretaker CM said, "As soon as the BJP government came to power, long power cuts started happening in Delhi. The BJP workers also made several complaints about power cuts on social media."
Atishi further alleged that as soon as the BJP government came to power in Delhi, the power system has been ruined. People troubled by power cuts have started buying inverters. Now they are admitting that they made a mistake this time in the elections and brought the BJP government to power.
The AAP on Wednesday alleged that infighting within the BJP over the selection of Delhi’s Chief Minister is causing hardships for the people.
AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that several days have passed since the election results, yet the BJP has failed to appoint a Chief Minister for Delhi, leading to prolonged power cuts across the city.
Speaking to the media, she highlighted that the BJP’s delay in finalising a Chief Minister is a clear sign of factionalism within the party. “Their factions are meeting in groups of ten because they cannot agree on who should lead Delhi. Their internal conflict is ongoing, but why should the people of here bear the brunt of it? On Tuesday, reports of prolonged power cuts emerged from several parts of the city. The BJP must put aside its differences, appoint a CM without delay, and focus on governance."
She further said that while the AAP is working on strengthening the party, the people of Delhi should not have to suffer.