Delhi BJP MLAs to meet JP Nadda amid CM speculation; AAP slams delay

NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation over the next chief minister of Delhi, all 48 BJP MLAs are expected to meet with BJP national president JP Nadda in the next two days. Sources said that the legislature party meeting to finalise the CM face is likely to be held on Sunday.
In response to the BJP’s delay in appointing a CM, the AAP criticised the ruling party, alleging internal “groupism” was preventing a decision. “Our national leadership will discuss the CM face once PM Modi returns from his foreign trip,” said a senior BJP leader after a meeting on Wednesday.
The first meeting of the BJP’s Legislature Party will be attended by the 48 newly-elected MLAs and will be presided over by two senior members of the BJP national leadership, who have been appointed to oversee the selection of the CM and the Cabinet members.
Sources said that, following the Delhi assembly election victory, multiple discussions have taken place among BJP’s top brass regarding government formation and the composition of the seven-member Delhi Council of Ministers. On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP leadership held an extended meeting with members of nearly 45 committees, formed with specific responsibilities related to the Assembly elections.
On Tuesday, 10 newly-elected BJP MLAs met JP Nadda in Parliament. While the meeting was officially a courtesy call, discussions reportedly touched upon leadership and future strategy after the BJP’s historic win in Delhi.
Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar took a dig at the BJP, stating that several days have passed since the election results, yet the party had not appointed a CM, which had led to prolonged power cuts across the city. She questioned why the residents should suffer due to BJP’s internal conflicts and urged the party to resolve its infighting, appoint a CM and focus on governance.
In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed AAP’s criticism, calling it unfortunate. Kapoor stated that despite being rejected by the public, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Priyanka Kakkar, continue to make “false statements.”
He added that, after being rejected in the elections, it was expected that AAP leaders would abandon their “politics of lies and deception.” However, Kapoor accused AAP of making baseless statements in a desperate attempt to stay in the news.
