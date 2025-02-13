Delhi BJP analyses defeat in 22 seats, cites voter composition as key factor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP held a marathon meeting on Wednesday to analyse the results of the recent assembly elections and evaluate the factors contributing to its defeat in 22 constituencies. Sources revealed that the primary focus of the meeting was to assess the party’s performance and identify key reasons for the loss.

Among the 22 seats BJP lost to AAP, the party put up a tough fight in only four constituencies, where the margin of defeat was less than 5,000 votes. However, 14 BJP candidates lost by over 10,000 votes, with the largest margin of defeat reaching nearly 42,800 votes.

A breakdown of the results showed that BJP secured victories in 48 seats with an average winning margin of 14,725 votes. In comparison, AAP won 22 seats, with an average victory margin of 17,054 votes. The seats where BJP gave a strong contest to AAP but ultimately lost by a margin of less than 5,000 votes include Delhi Cantonment (2,029 votes), Kalkaji (3,521 votes), Patel Nagar (4,049 votes), and Ambedkar Nagar (4,230 votes).

In addition, BJP lost four seats by a margin between 5,000 and 10,000 votes, including Sadar Bazar (6,307 votes), Kondli (6,293 votes), Karol Bagh (7,430 votes), and Gokalpur (8,207 votes). BJP candidates struggled on the remaining 14 seats, losing by margins exceeding 10,000 votes.

Notable losses included Tilak Nagar (11,656 votes), Tuglakabad (14,711 votes), Chandni Chowk (16,572 votes), Sultanpur Majra (17,126 votes), Babarpur (18,994 votes), Burari (20,601 votes), Kirari (21,871 votes) and Okhla (23,639 votes). The party attributed its losses to the composition of voters in these areas, many of which are Muslim-majority or Reserved (SC) seats, where AAP had a strong track record.

