Delhi, Chandigarh achieve 100% housing delivery under PMAY-U

NEW DELHI: Delhi and Chandigarh have achieved 100% success under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), a Centre’s scheme facilitating access to affordable housing for low and moderate income groups.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the government has delivered all the housing units it had sanctioned for both the cities in 2015, when the scheme was launched. The Centre had sanctioned 29,976 houses for Delhi and 1,256 for Chandigarh.

Among the states recording more than 90% delivery rate are Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh. In Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman & Diu, the administrations have delivered 92% of the sanctioned housing units.

According to MoHUA, so far 90.25 lakh units have been grounded in 36 states/UTs, and 87 lakh of them occupied. The number of houses grounded till February is 112.5 lakh, including the units completed under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

States/UTs where performance is dismal are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Meghalaya.

MoS, housing, Tokhan Sahu told the Lok Sabha recently that states/UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses.