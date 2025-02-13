ESIC nurses plan mass protest over transfers, vacancies, and pay issues

The federation accused the ESIC administration of being unresponsive despite multiple efforts through official meetings, written communication, and follow-ups.

"Despite our best efforts to resolve these matters amicably, the administration has consistently failed to address the grievances of this federation. As a result, we are left with no option but to initiate trade union activities," a representative said.

The planned protests will include peaceful demonstrations, mass casual leave, and even an indefinite strike if the demands remain unaddressed.

Key demands include a halt to forced transfers of nursing staff outside their regions unless requested, filling all vacant positions in the direct recruitment cadre, revision of staff strength in ESIC hospitals, and adoption of a new job card for nursing personnel as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.

Other demands include finalizing a unified policy for medical attendance and treatment for ESIC employees and their dependents, ensuring pay protection for nursing officers who joined ESIC after technical resignation, and reviewing gender-based reservations in recruitment through NORCET.

With growing discontent among nursing staff nationwide, the protest is expected to put pressure on the ESIC administration to take immediate corrective measures. However, there has been no official response from the ESIC management regarding the upcoming demonstrations.