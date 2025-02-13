MCD allocates Rs 37 crore to develop model villages in budget 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday presented a Rs 17,000 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, with a special focus on infrastructure, environmental management, and public services.
Among the key allocations, Rs 37 crore has been earmarked for the transformation of Rawta and Daurala into model villages.
Major infrastructure projects include the expansion of Kishanganj R.U.B. for Rs 48.77 crore, construction at Karkardooma for Rs 116 crore, and a new hospital in Lajpat Nagar.
The environmental sector will see waste-to-energy plants at Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur, each with a capacity of over 3,000 tonnes per day. Additionally, 308 EV charging stations have been installed, with 262 more planned. Under the Green Delhi Action Plan, the Horticulture Department has planted 181,475 trees.
On the education front, 12,234 desks are being procured for MCD schools, and ₹3 crore has been allocated for stadiums.
MCD has also inaugurated parking facilities at key locations, including Gandhi Maidan and Lajpat Nagar.