MCD allocates Rs 37 crore to develop model villages in budget 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday presented a Rs 17,000 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, with a special focus on infrastructure, environmental management, and public services.

Among the key allocations, Rs 37 crore has been earmarked for the transformation of Rawta and Daurala into model villages.

Major infrastructure projects include the expansion of Kishanganj R.U.B. for Rs 48.77 crore, construction at Karkardooma for Rs 116 crore, and a new hospital in Lajpat Nagar.