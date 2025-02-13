Mirza Ghalib’s enduring legacy: Love, literature, and cuisine

It is the season of love, but I find myself pondering about love beyond romance. My heart beats for the city that adopted me, Delhi. Its winding lanes, vibrant culture, and poetic legacies mesmerise me. Mirza Ghalib, the 18th-century Urdu poet, shared this passion too.

Born in Agra, Ghalib migrated to Delhi, where his soul took root. His words resonate deeply: “Ik roz apni rooh se poochha, ki dilli kya hai, to yun jawab main keh gaye, yeh duniya mano jism hai aur dilli uski jaan” (“I asked my soul, ‘What is Delhi?’ It replied: ‘The world is the body, Delhi its soul’).

In Delhi’s crowded Balimaran, near Chandni Chowk, stands Ghalib’s humble haveli. This forgotten corner embodies Ghalib’s timeless love affair with the city. It is this love for the city and its life that has pushed writer Shirin Mehrotra, a resident of Chittaranjan Park to create a dining experience that pays tribute to Mirza Ghalib — his life, his poetry, his ‘qissey’ (stories) and his idiosyncrasies.

Aptly named ‘Nausha Farmaiye”, this experience is part of The Literary Table umbrella again an initiative by Mehrotra, where she brings together books and food. Being hosted at a rooftop place in Kailash Hills, overlooking the Lotus temple, Mehrotra aims to mesmerise the diners with stories, enthrall them with beautiful music, and delicious food.

“Last year in July, I created a mango-inspired menu because Mirza loved mango. We created it as a performance based dinner where we did storytelling and my sister who is a singer performed his nazms and I cooked the menu, but this time around I thought I’ll do it slightly differently”, Mehrotra says.