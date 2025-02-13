Order reserved in Bansuri Swaraj defamation case

NEW DELHI: A court on Thursday reserved its order on the point of cognisance in a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The court will pronounce its decision on February 20.

The complainant Jain alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him in a televised interview in October 2023. He claimed that the statements were intended to tarnish his reputation and were made in the context of an ED raid at his residence.

According to the complaint, Swaraj falsely alleged that authorities had recovered Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins from his house. He also accused her of calling him “corrupt” and a “fraud” to gain political mileage. Jain contended that these statements have severely damaged his personal and political reputation.