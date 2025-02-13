Seva Dal all set for major rejig, to take cue from RSS book

NEW DELHI: The Congress, which has faced a series of electoral setbacks, is set for a major overhaul in Delhi. With an eye on the future, the organisation will be restructured from the block level up to the state leadership, with a focus on youth participation and dedicated party workers, sources said, adding that inactive cells within the party will also be revived to ensure a more robust organisational presence.

A crucial aspect of the restructuring will be revitalising Seva Dal into a strong and active wing, akin to the RSS in its grassroots mobilisation, party sources said. Additionally, top party leadership will be expected to take a more hands-on role in state unit affairs, as past neglect has hurt organizational strength. According to sources, state leaders are prepared to take tough decisions to strengthen the party after a thorough review of the recent assembly election results.

A key part of this strategy includes enforcing stricter discipline and curbing statements from party leaders that could damage Congress’s image.