Seva Dal all set for major rejig, to take cue from RSS book

NEW DELHI: The Congress, which has faced a series of electoral setbacks, is set for a major overhaul in Delhi. With an eye on the future, the organisation will be restructured from the block level up to the state leadership, with a focus on youth participation and dedicated party workers, sources said, adding that inactive cells within the party will also be revived to ensure a more robust organisational presence.
A crucial aspect of the restructuring will be revitalising Seva Dal into a strong and active wing, akin to the RSS in its grassroots mobilisation, party sources said. Additionally, top party leadership will be expected to take a more hands-on role in state unit affairs, as past neglect has hurt organizational strength. According to sources, state leaders are prepared to take tough decisions to strengthen the party after a thorough review of the recent assembly election results.
A key part of this strategy includes enforcing stricter discipline and curbing statements from party leaders that could damage Congress’s image.
Notably, remarks made by Congress candidates Sandeep Dixit from New Delhi and Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk had drawn objections from the party leadership, signalling a firm stance on internal accountability. Congress leaders believe that while their support among minority voters was evident in the Lok Sabha elections, this time, that base remained intact. However, they admitted facing challenges in ensuring that booth-level efforts translate into electoral gains.
“There is no doubt that we need to work hard and improve at many levels. This time, we have strengthened the foundation of the weakening party. Now a strong building will be built on it. After consulting the high command, the party will overcome all its shortcomings and will directly fight the BJP in the next elections and will also win many seats,” a senior party leader said.
The Congress vote share in some constituencies has offered the party a glimmer of hope, but the challenge ahead is to consolidate that support into a winning formula. Party strategists believe that a weakened AAP could work in their favor in future elections, potentially shifting a crucial voter base back to Congress. However, whether this internal shake-up will be enough to make the party competitive once again remains to be seen.