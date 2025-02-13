The Goal is Eurocentric

One night, 100-150 people wearing red and blue Barcelona tee shirts gathered in a pub in the heart of Delhi’s New Friend’s Colony. It was a La Liga game—the first-division football league that is played in Spain—against Villarreal (a Spanish professional football club) and the Culers (a name for Barcelona fans) were expecting an easy victory for Hansi Flick’s team.

As soon as Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona’s 36-year-old number nine opened the club’s account, the collective voices of 150 people shouted “Visca Barca, Visca El Catalunya (Long live Barcelona, long live Catalunya). With the passing of each minute, this chant increased threefold. It stopped only when Barcelona emerged victorious with five goals to one. For 90 minutes, Pebble Street became a miniature version of Barcelona’s official stadium Camp Nou and the 150 voices upheld the spirit of millions of Culers across the globe.

In Delhi-NCR, multiple football fan clubs are hard at work to provide football enthusiasts with a sense of joy and enjoyment by organising matchday screenings. These fan clubs are bringing the joy of European football live to Delhi where many from diverse backgrounds are joining and supporting their favourite clubs.

“Our vision is to spread the collective joy of football. If any Barcelona fan comes to Delhi and wants to watch a football game, s/he should know that there is a fan group called FCB Delhi NCR is organising a screening,” says Shubham Jha, the fan club’s vice president. Jha moved to Delhi in 2021 as a doctor with a multi-speciality hospital now on a break from his job. His love for football and the Catalan giant and the need to be associated with like-minded people made him start this club in Delhi in 2023 with four other football-crazy fans.