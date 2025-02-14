BJP has no intention of fulfilling promises made to Delhiites: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that the BJP has no intention of fulfilling the promises made to the people of Delhi during the assembly elections. She accused the BJP of only wanting to loot by making the excuse of financial crisis.
She said that the AAP government has handed over a strong economy to the BJP in Delhi.
"As the outgoing CM, today I want to present to the people of Delhi the economic growth that has taken place over the last 10 years so that during the BJP's tenure, they can't come up with excuses and must fulfill the promises made to the people," Atishi said.
"The AAP government was formed in 2015. At that time, Delhi’s total budget was Rs 31,000 crore—whereas in 2009, the budget was Rs 25,000 crore, which in five years increased by Rs 6,000 crore to reach Rs 31,000 crore. After the AAP government came to power, the budget further rose from Rs 31,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,000 crore in 2024-25," Atishi added.
In such a situation, it is now the responsibility of the BJP government to fulfill its promises and especially to fulfill the promise of giving Rs 2500 rupees per month to women in the first cabinet meeting.
So that by March 8, the first installment of Rs 2500 reaches the accounts of women as per their promise, the caretaker CM said.
Atishi said that the CAG had also admitted that Delhi is a Revenue Surplus State under the Kejriwal government.
Notably, the outgoing Chief Minister had on Thursday claimed that within 3 days of AAP being ousted from power in Delhi, more than 40 outages were reported from different areas of the city and people have now started buying inverters.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, however, said that there is no power outage anywhere in Delhi and the only issue is that the acting CM and the power discoms have colluded in a way that unnecessary delays are being caused in fixing breakdowns here and there.
Atishi, in a press conference, had slammed the BJP for its mismanagement, stating that Delhi, which once had a stable power supply, is now witnessing a situation akin to Uttar Pradesh, where frequent and prolonged power outages are common.
She warned that if such blackouts are happening in February, the peak summer months could bring an even more severe electricity crisis.