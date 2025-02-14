BJP has no intention of fulfilling promises made to Delhiites: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that the BJP has no intention of fulfilling the promises made to the people of Delhi during the assembly elections. She accused the BJP of only wanting to loot by making the excuse of financial crisis.

She said that the AAP government has handed over a strong economy to the BJP in Delhi.

"As the outgoing CM, today I want to present to the people of Delhi the economic growth that has taken place over the last 10 years so that during the BJP's tenure, they can't come up with excuses and must fulfill the promises made to the people," Atishi said.

"The AAP government was formed in 2015. At that time, Delhi’s total budget was Rs 31,000 crore—whereas in 2009, the budget was Rs 25,000 crore, which in five years increased by Rs 6,000 crore to reach Rs 31,000 crore. After the AAP government came to power, the budget further rose from Rs 31,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,000 crore in 2024-25," Atishi added.

In such a situation, it is now the responsibility of the BJP government to fulfill its promises and especially to fulfill the promise of giving Rs 2500 rupees per month to women in the first cabinet meeting.

So that by March 8, the first installment of Rs 2500 reaches the accounts of women as per their promise, the caretaker CM said.

Atishi said that the CAG had also admitted that Delhi is a Revenue Surplus State under the Kejriwal government.