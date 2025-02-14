BJP seeks L-G help over renaming of Delhi CMO X handle

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has condemned AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly renaming official ‘CMO Delhi’ handle on X to ‘Arvind Kejriwal At Work’.

Sachdeva alleged that the account, which was created and expanded using public funds, was improperly converted into Kejriwal’s personal handle.

He accused Kejriwal of a history of scams during his tenure, including ration card fraud, the ‘sheesh mahal’ scandal and the liquor policy scam. He also criticised the misuse of government funds for appointing party workers as government employees. Now, he claimed, Kejriwal’s digital move was a new form of “digital loot.” “It would not be an exaggeration to say that as soon as his corrupt government collapsed, Arvind Kejriwal has also become a digital looter,’ Sachdeva said.

The BJP chief called on LG VK Saxena to seek a report from the Delhi government’s IT and social media departments regarding the renaming of the “CMO Delhi” handle for personal use. He demanded that the misuse of public resources be stopped immediately.

Sachdeva pointed out that millions of people followed the “CMO Delhi” handle, assuming it was the official account of the Chief Minister. He claimed that this move not only misused government resources but also jeopardized citizens’ private information, warranting legal action against Kejriwal.

“By orchestrating this digital heist, Arvind Kejriwal has not only misused government resources but also compromised peoples’ private information, for which he must face legal action,” he said. “It is unlikely that any outgoing Chief Minister in the country has ever done something like this,” he added.

Meanwhile, newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the truth about Kejriwal was coming out. He charged in a post on X that the AAP removed the video from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government.“Kejriwal has made a futile attempt to hide his failures by removing old videos of assembly sessions and government programmes from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government,” he said.