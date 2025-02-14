Delhi government writes to X over unauthorised renaming of CM’s handle to ‘KejriwalatWork’

NEW DELHI: The Chief Minister's Office of Delhi on Friday wrote to the social media platform X to restore the "CMO Delhi" official handle allegedly renamed to "KejriwalAtWork" at the behest of the former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It comes a day after the BJP, which won 48 seats in the recent Delhi Assembly polls, demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's intervention in the renaming of the official 'CMO Delhi'.

In an email to X on Friday, the CMO said that its "grey tick" handle, which has approximately 9,90,000 followers, has been changed to "@KejriwalAtWork".

"As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place. It is requested to 'X' platform to restore "@CMODelhi" and password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorised official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi," the CMO said.