Delhi man lured via dating app, assaulted, robbed

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old IT professional was allegedly lured via dating application, robbed, and extorted by a group of men in northeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday. The incident was reported on January 4 and four people, including a juvenile were held in the incident.

According to the complaint, the victim connected with the accused on a dating app in December. They resumed their conversation on January 3, when the accused shared his mobile number and invited the victim to meet him at Gokulpuri metro station around 7:50 pm.

The complainant said the accused picked him up and took him to a house claiming it was his. They engaged in conversation over food. However, as soon as the victim removed his cloths, four unidentified men barged into the room.

The accused allegedly threatened him with police involvement, public humiliation, and physical assault, accusing him of engaging in immoral activities. Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over his mobile phone including its password. The assailants then accessed his bank accounts and transferred nearly Rs 1.25 lakh.