Jamia students detained amid protest over action on PhD scholars for anti-CAA stir anniversary event

NEW DELHI: Several students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday during a sit-in demonstration against the university’s disciplinary action against two PhD scholars.

The protests, which began on Monday, was in response to the administration’s action against two scholars accused of organising a demonstration last year to mark the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests. Students alleged that the disciplinary actions were unjust, prompting them to occupy the academic block in defiance.

In an official statement, JMI confirmed that the protesting students were removed from the campus with police assistance. The university accused them of disrupting academic activities, damaging property, and obstructing access to the Central Library and classrooms, especially with mid-semester exams approaching.

“A handful of students called for an unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10, 2025. They have not only disturbed peaceful conduct of classes in the academic block of the university but also prevented students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes at a time when mid semester exams are about to begin,” JMI stated.