MCD unveils Rs 17K cr Budget with marginal hike, focus on infrastructure, sanitation gets biggest share

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) latest budget reveals how the civic body generates revenue and allocates funds to essential services.

The budget documents highlight that the MCD’s total income for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 16,70,104.70 lakh, while expenditure is projected to be Rs 17,00,266.86 lakh.

MCD’s revenue primarily comes from taxes, government grants, and other charges. Taxes account for the largest share, contributing 58.24 paise per rupee earned. The tax share from the government, which includes assigned taxes from the Delhi Finance Commission, stands at 19.65 paise per rupee.

Other revenue sources include rent, fees, and fines (4.96 paise), as well as miscellaneous receipts (17.09 paise). The MCD also earns through property transfer duty, advertisement revenue, and parking charges.

By January 2025, Rs 2,653 crore had been collected from property transfers, while advertising revenue stood at Rs 288.37 crore. On the expenditure side, sanitation receives the largest allocation, consuming 28.86 paise per rupee spent. Public works and street lighting follow, accounting for 17.02 paise. General administration expenses take up 20.83 paise, while public health and medical relief receive 10.78 paise.

Education accounts for 9.96 paise, while horticulture and veterinary services receive smaller portions, at 2.31 paise and 0.64 paise, respectively. The budget also outlines efforts to increase revenue collection. By January 2025, MCD had collected Rs 1,908.06 crore in property tax revenue, against a target of Rs 4,300 crore.

Additionally, parking revenues, advertisement charges, and mobile tower fees contribute significantly to the MCD’s earnings. To address financial challenges, the MCD is implementing digital initiatives, including geo-tagging of properties and FASTag-enabled parking systems.

However, a projected closing balance of just Rs 10.25 crore indicates tight finances. Efficient revenue collection and expenditure management remain crucial for sustainable urban development in Delhi.