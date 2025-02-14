MHA requests president for prosecution sanction against AAP's Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has moved a request to Rashtrapati Bhavan, seeking the President’s sanction to prosecute former Delhi Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, sources said on Friday.

The request is based on evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to sources, the findings are substantial enough to initiate legal proceedings in a designated court against Jain.

Once the prosecution sanction is granted, the investigating agency will be free to proceed with the case in court, as Jain has been under probe over alleged financial irregularities and other charges.

Section 218 of the BNSS, 2023, mandates that no court shall take cognisance of offenses committed by judges or public servants during their official duties without prior sanction from the competent authority in the government. The provision, which replaces the old CrPC, aims to protect officials from frivolous or malicious prosecutions while ensuring they can perform their duties without undue interference.