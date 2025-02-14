When Tanukis Go Digital

Integrating traditional paper-based art with immersive technology, Julie Stephen Chheng’s ‘Uramado’ transforms storytelling into an interactive adventure. The Paris-based designer’s Augmented Reality exhibition is currently on display at Alliance Française de Delhi.
Designed as an AR treasure hunt, ‘Uramado’ invites participants to explore hidden Tanuki spirits scattered across the venue. Using a dedicated app, visitors interact with the spirits, answer their questions, and ultimately uncover their own totem animal.
Initially conceived as an AR sticker book, ‘Uramado’ evolved into an exhibition. “The idea was to place these stickers in real-world environments, letting the story unfold in unexpected places. Over time, exhibitions proved more effective, making the book secondary,” says Chheng.
Tanukis are mythological raccoon dogs with shape-shifting abilities. Chheng first encountered Tanukis during her 2016 residency at Villa Kujoyama, a multidisciplinary research centre in Kyoto, Japan. “In France, we also have nature spirits, but nothing like the Tanukis. While they are real animals, in Japanese folklore, they possess magical powers. What fascinated me was how they became a bridge between different cultural interpretations of nature spirits. Uramado was born from this idea of connecting myths across regions.”
Interactivity is central to Chheng’s work. “I love stories that evolve based on the spectator’s choices. In Uramado, each person’s experience is different depending on how they interact with the characters and respond to prompts.”
While she has explored various digital mediums, including virtual reality, Chheng finds augmented reality exciting because it merges illustration, animation, and interactivity. “For magical creatures and nature spirits, AR is a powerful tool.” She sees AR as a portal blending digital and physical storytelling. “It maintains a connection to physical objects, like books and images, enhancing reality rather than replacing it. AR uniquely blurs the line between reality and fiction, much like a video game mixed with a book.”
Since late 2024, the exhibition has travelled to 10 cities and two festivals. “India’s spiritual traditions made the project resonate. I also conducted several workshops, which were well received. I hope to return because I feel India is a great place for the Tanukis.”
Ultimately, ‘Uramado’ is about reconnecting with nature and questioning our place in the world. “My goal was to create a playful way for people to explore their relationship with nature. In the story, participants realise that they themselves are spirits of nature, blurring the line between humans and spirits.”
The ‘Uramado’ Augmented Reality exhibition by Paris-based designer Julie Stephen Chheng is on display at Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodhi Estate until February 22.