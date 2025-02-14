When Tanukis Go Digital

Initially conceived as an AR sticker book, ‘Uramado’ evolved into an exhibition. “The idea was to place these stickers in real-world environments, letting the story unfold in unexpected places. Over time, exhibitions proved more effective, making the book secondary,” says Chheng.

Tanukis are mythological raccoon dogs with shape-shifting abilities. Chheng first encountered Tanukis during her 2016 residency at Villa Kujoyama, a multidisciplinary research centre in Kyoto, Japan. “In France, we also have nature spirits, but nothing like the Tanukis. While they are real animals, in Japanese folklore, they possess magical powers. What fascinated me was how they became a bridge between different cultural interpretations of nature spirits. Uramado was born from this idea of connecting myths across regions.”