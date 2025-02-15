24-year-old man found hanging in west Delhi hotel bathroom as girlfriend slept nearby

NEW DELHI: In a strange case of suicide by hanging, a 24-year-old man killed himself inside the bathroom of a hotel room in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on the intervening night of February 13-14, while his girlfriend was sleeping only a few feet away in the bedroom, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav Sagar, a resident of Nihal Vihar in west Delhi’s Nangloi area.

According to a police official, on Friday, at 7:12 am. a police control room call was received at Paschim Vihar East police station from Hotel D Crown regarding a suicide incident at the establishment. The police were informed that a man had hanged himself inside a bathroom.

Acting on the call, a police team, along with Station House Officer of Paschim Vihar East police station rushed to the scene. “Upon reaching the place of incidence, the police found a man hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom. The deceased’s body was taken down and sent to hospital for post mortem,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that a woman (name undisclosed) was also staying with the deceased person in the same hotel room on the fateful night.

“Inquiry revealed that the duo knew each other for quite a long time and were in a relationship,” the senior police officer said.

The said woman informed the police team that the couple had an argument over a certain personal matter the night before after which they went to sleep.

When the woman woke up in the morning, she found her boyfriend hanging from the ceiling inside the bathroom following which she alerted the hotel staff who then informed the police.

As per the initial investigation, the argument between the couple on Thursday night might have prompted the deceased Sagar to take the final step, DCP Sharma said.

The senior officer further said forensic teams had examined the scene of incident. Investigation into the matter is underway and legal actions will be taken accordingly, the DCP added.