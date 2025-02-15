After Vidhan Sabha, all eyes on MCD bypolls

NEW DELHI: After 11 councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly in the recently-concluded elections, and a seat was vacated councillor-turned-MP Kamaljeet Sehrwat, the city gears up for by-elections in twelve Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, likely to be held in late April or the first week of May

Elated with the marginal increase in vote share, the grand old party now eyes to increase its strength in the MCD. The party currently holds eight seats in the MCD and aims to increase its tally in the House.

Senior Congress leaders have initiated plans to mobilise workers and focus on ward-level election preparations, party sources said.

However, the Congress faces stiff competition from the BJP and the AAP, both of which are also preparing vigorously for the upcoming polls.

So far, Congress functionaries have refused to particiapte in any alliance with AAP. “Even though marginally, our vote share has increased which suggests that people are again placing their trust on us. There is no question of an alliance so far,” a senior Congress leader said.

Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dakshinpuri, Mundka, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Dichaon Kalan, Narayana, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Vinod Nagar, and Dwarka B wards go to polls.