Amid outage row, discoms say power supply ‘reliable’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: While the outgoing Chief Minister Atishi claimed of outages after AAP’s departure from power in Delhi, BSES discoms on Friday said they are ensuring “reliable, seamless” supply in their areas.

The BSES discoms are committed to ensuring reliable and quality power supply and have set up dedicated war rooms for real-time monitoring of power supply situation, said a statement of the company. “To maintain a sustainable and eco-friendly power supply, up to 2000 MW of renewable energy is significantly contributing to meeting BSES’ winter power demand,” it said.

Atishi alleged on Thursday that several parts of the city were experiencing power cuts and hit out at the BJP that has now come to power in Delhi, saying it would turn the city into Uttar Pradesh experiencing hours of outages.

The BJP has accused Atishi of “spreading lies” to “mislead” the people after her party was ousted from power in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president in a letter to L-G VK Saxena said it should be ensured that Atishi while in office as the acting chief minister does not issue “misleading” statements.

The BSES statement said according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi data, the city’s peak power demand has remained stable, ranging between 4200-4500 MW since February 8.

“BSES discoms are ensuring a seamless, reliable and quality power supply, successfully meeting Delhi’s winter electricity demand,” the statement claimed.

The war rooms led by senior officials enable swift decision-making and response. Additionally, BSES field teams remain on high alert, ready to address any exigencies promptly, it said.

Despite proactive preparedness, in case of any disruption or local fault, consumers can easily reach BSES through multiple platforms, it said, adding that the company is committed to serve over 50 lakh consumers and two crore city residents.