Amid protest, Jamia students accuse univ of disclosing personal details

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students on Friday accused the university administration of violating their right to privacy by displaying personal details of alleged protesters, including their names, photographs, addresses and phone numbers, on campus gates.

The university administration, however, is yet to comment on the allegations.

Students claimed the administration’s move endangers their safety and is an attempt to intimidate those participating in demonstrations against the recent disciplinary actions initiated by the authorities.

“The Jamia administration has crossed all limits by pasting the personal details of protesting students outside the university gates. This is not just a privacy violation, it is an open call for harassment and violence, especially targeting young women,” alleged AISA-affiliated student leader Sonakshi Gupta.

Seeking to link the crackdown to broader political developments, she said, “With a BJP government about to take over in Delhi, this isn’t just a coincidence. We saw how Jamia students were attacked during the anti-CAA protests. Now, the administration itself is making us vulnerable. Who will take responsibility if something happens to us?”

The controversy began after the university suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorised protest. Several students claimed that they received suspension notices, citing their alleged involvement in “acts of vandalism, unauthorised protests, and defamation.”

The administration defended its actions, stating that protests disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including vandalizing the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor’s office.

However, student activists argued that the administration was attempting to stifle dissent. Some students have alleged that police contacted their parents, warning them that an FIR could be filed against their children if they continued to participate in protests. Protestors demanded no disciplinary action is taken against students for participating in protests.