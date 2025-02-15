Court raps lawyer for riding vehicle during hearing

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday censured a lawyer for being “unprofessional” as he was seen “walking” and then “in a moving car” while appearing virtually on a cellphone in a February 2020 riots case.

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a rioting case against Tahir Hussain and others which was at the stage of the defence cross-examining prosecution witnesses. “I do not find any kind of professionalism behind such conduct and submissions of Mehmood Pracha. This is another glaring misuse of video-conferencing, which has to be stopped,” said the judge.

Earlier in the hearing, advocate Sikander appeared for an accused Anas and said the main counsel Pracha would conduct a cross-examination in another case as the Supreme Court had directed day-to-day trial in the case. “He (Sikander) was already informed that just because that case has been directed to be taken up on a day-to-day trial basis, the responsibility of the counsel does not come to an end for this case. such a request is not entertainable,” the court said.