ESIC nurses plan mass protest over transfers, vacancies and pay issues

NEW DELHI: Nurses from Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals across India are set to stage a protest at the organisation headquarters in the national capital next week, demanding urgent resolution of multiple long-pending issues.

The protest, organised by the All India ESIC Nursing Officers’ Federation, comes after repeated attempts to engage with the administration failed to yield results.

According to the federation, a charter of demands was approved for discussion with the ESIC management, and multiple requests for an official meeting were made in November and December last year. However, no meeting was scheduled, and no steps were taken to address the concerns raised, leading to widespread resentment among nursing staff.

The federation accused the ESIC administration of being unresponsive despite multiple efforts through official meetings, written communication, and follow-ups. “Despite our best efforts to resolve these matters amicably, the administration has consistently failed to address the grievances of this federation. As a result, we are left with no option but to initiate trade union activities,” a representative said.

The planned protests will include peaceful demonstrations, mass casual leaves, and even an indefinite strike if the demands remain unaddressed.

Key demands include a halt on forced transfers of nursing staff outside their regions unless requested, filling all vacant positions in the direct recruitment cadre, revision of staff strength in ESIC hospitals, and adoption of a new job card for nursing personnel as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines. Other demands include finalising a unified policy for medical attendance and treatment for ESIC employees and dependents.

With growing discontent among nursing staff nationwide, the protest is expected to put pressure on the ESIC administration to take corrective measures. However, there has been no official response from ESIC management regarding the upcoming demonstrations.