The Artful Murders: Delhi Crime Meets Canvas

Mrs Krishnamurthy was found dead in her apartment in Greater Kailash 2, her body cold and lifeless. No one knew how or why she was killed—or who was behind it. Now, it was up to Ragini Malhotra to unravel the mystery and hunt down the murderer amidst chaos of Delhi. Feisal Alkazi’s The Artful Murders (Speaking Tiger Books) sets the stage for a gripping murder mystery that unfolds in the backdrop of a missing MF Husain painting, and coldblooded killings.

Alkazi's first foray into fiction with a detective novel is inspired by childhood favourites. He was an avid reader of sleuth-driven books, like those of Sherlock Holmes, James Bond, Nancy Drew, and the Hardy Boys. “I think all young people, when they grow up, go through the same reading trajectory. By our early teens, we are reading books—at least in my generation—and discovering various characters, starting with Sherlock Holmes stories, then moving on to James Bond,” he says.